Louise Dodd, 90, of Romney, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Born March 16, 1932, in Jessamine County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James Carroll Fletcher and Ida Erline (Johns) Fletcher. Besides her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Lowell Dodd, Jr. (d. Jan. 9, 1992); a daughter, Linda Kay Dodd (d. 1955); and by a brother, James “Jimmy” Fletcher (d. 1943).
Louise is survived by her son, Mark A. Dodd and wife Kelly of Romney; her daughter, Betsy C. Derrington and husband Mike of St. Louis, Mo.; her grandchildren, Misty A. Leatherman and husband (Randy) of Keyser, Ashman J. Dodd and wife Katie of Morgantown, and Michael S. Derrington of St. Louis; and by her great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Roslyn Leatherman of Keyser. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy L. Young of Kentucky and Nadine Cox and husband Larry of Kentucky; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louise graduated from Stewart High School in Oxford, Ohio. In 1952, while working at Lexington Roller Mills, she met Lowell Dodd and were married shortly after on Jan. 9, 1953. After their first child, Betsy, was born in 1954, they moved from Lexington, Ky. to Charlestown, W.Va. Soon after, they moved to Hedgesville, W.Va. to work the family dairy farm. During this time, they had a stillborn daughter, Linda Kay and in late 1957, Louise and Lowell welcomed their son, Mark.
Eventually, the family settled in Hampshire County and Louise took up work at the Kinney Shoe Factory. From 1968 until its closing, she was a loyal, hardworking employee. After retirement she worked here and there and enjoyed sitting with folks whose families needed help and care.
Louise was a loving, caring, hardworking mother that taught her children to be kind, creative and mannerly. She was persistent in modeling to her children how to be patient, forgiving, generous and how to be a good listener. It is undeniable that Louise brought a smile to all that knew her. Her kindness and love for others will not soon be forgotten.
Friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Steven L. Wilson officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
