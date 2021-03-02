Clark E. Phebus

It is with great sadness that the family of Clark Eugene Phebus of 87 years announce his passing. He went home to be with our Lord Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney. Clark was the son of Harry Edgar and Ethel (Stull) Phebus (both deceased) from Frederick, Md. He was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Frederick, Md., and was one of 4 siblings, Doris Marshall (deceased), Donald E. Phebus of Frederick and Larry E. Phebus (deceased).
He was a loving father to Clark E, Jr. (deceased), Mark G. (deceased), Nanette D. (deceased) and Eric A Phebus of Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Wilma C (Mantz) Phebus; son, Eric A. and Sheryl Phebus of Zanesville, OH; 2 daughters-in-law, Beverly (Christie) Phebus of Frederick and Joanne (Apple) Phebus, also of Frederick; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Phebus) and Jeff Hooper, Christopher E. and Valarie Phebus, Kimberly (Phebus) and Bradley Alger, Jonathan and Amanda Phebus, Rebecca F. (Phebus) and Ronnie Vaughan, Andrew A. and Heather Phebus; 14 great-grandchildren and a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by grandsons, Jason Phebus and Benjamin Phebus.
Clark married Wilma Mantz of New Market, Md., on May 11, 1951, in Hagerstown, Md. He retired from Potomac Edison, Frederick, Md., with 41 years, 3 months on March 1, 1994. He served in Maryland National Guard, 29th Division, Company A in Frederick. He donated over 22 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. He loved hunting and fishing and attended Church of Christ, Paw Paw.
At his request, cremation with a Memorial Service held in the Spring to be announced. In lieu of flowers make donations to your local blood mobile or charity.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
