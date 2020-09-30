Andrew “Drew” Martin Shambaugh, 13, of Paw Paw, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born January 26, 2007 to Keith and Alison (Moreland) Shambaugh of Paw Paw.
In the coming days, arrangements to celebrate Drew’s life will be finalized, and details of the service can be found at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations toward Drew’s final expenses may be made to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
