Velma L. “Poochie” Saville, 71, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home. Velma was born on Aug. 20, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Leonard S. Hines Sr. and Velma Wright Hines. She was retired from West Virginia Schools for the Deaf & Blind.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debra J. Sowers and a brother, Leonard S. Hines Jr., and her dog, Precious.
Surviving is her long-life companion of 37 years, Rocky Barnes; 3 sons, William Saville of Winchester, Ryan Barnes and Rocky Barnes, II; 4 sisters, Lynnie Starliper of Augusta, Judy Gosnell of Augusta, April Shirley of Stephenson, Va. and Melissa Hines; 1 brother, Ricky Hines; 2 grandsons, Dylan Saville of Winchester and Miles Barnes at home; and 1 granddaughter, Bailey Barnes at home.
There are numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly like her own children and great-nieces and nephews that were just like her own grandchildren, and one great-great-nephew.
Velma loved all her family and was always there to oversee, protect and help guide them through life. She loved being outside taking care of her flowers and islands, along with watching the hummingbirds fly around her feeders.
We will always remember you and love you.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Don Kesner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Velma’s name to Hospice, 278 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.