Francis Jane Williams, 87 of Romney, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Hampshire Health Care Center.
Born on July 11, 1933, in Fort Sabbath, Md., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel Michael Ratliff.
Frances worked as a waitress.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Earl Harper.
Surviving are 3 children, Norma Haines of Augusta, Pauline Metcalf of Stephen City, Va. and Leo Harper of Keyser; a sister Jane Poland of Augusta; a special granddaughter, Jennifer Malcolm; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Branch Mt. Methodist Cemetery, Three Churches, at 10 a.m. with Dennis Voit officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
