Lena Mae Kenney, 80, of Shanks, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late William Mongold and Beulah Buckley Mongold.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Kenney on Sept. 22, 2021.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon K. Timbrook of Shanks; grandchildren, Judy Lynn Sardo, Brandon L. Timbrook, Nathan A. Timbrook; and great-grandchildren, Trevor, Carlina, Dominic, Caiden, Macie, Audrey and Rae’Lynn; a brother, Marvin “Junie” Mongold; and a sister, Edith Jordan, both of Romney.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
