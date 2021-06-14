Sandra Kay Moreland, 75, of Slanesville, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on Oct. 23, 1945, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Clarence “Bud” Vanhorn and Juanita (Peters) Vanhorn.
Sandra was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved working on the farm alongside her husband and family. She was an excellent cook and everyone enjoyed sitting at her table for a meal. She was baptized by John Thomas at Paw Paw Church of Christ on June 12, 1958.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Vanhorn Jr.; and 2 sisters, Connie Jolly and Janet Didawick.
Surviving is her husband, Giles Roger Moreland; 4 children, Christy Sneathen of Slanesville, Garland “Buck” Moreland of Front Royal, Va., Carrie Lambert of Augusta and Ace Moreland of Paw Paw; 2 sisters, Patty Abe of Oldtown, Md. and Ann Racey of Nain, Va.; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Richard White, Pastor Wayne Stotler and Pastor Melvin Delawder officiating.
Interment will follow in Little Capon Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Slanesville.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
