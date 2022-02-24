James Franklin Moreland, 72, of Paw Paw, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on May 20, 1949, in Pin Oak, W.Va., he was the son of the late Marion Moreland and Virgie (Rainer) Moreland.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Eldridge Eugene Moreland, William “Bill” Moreland and half-brother, Granville Moreland.
He is survived by his wife, Mary A. (Roksandich) Moreland; children, Jimmy Moreland (Jeannie) of Pin Oak, Brenda Lewis (John) of Paw Paw, Steven Moreland (Samantha) of Paw Paw, step-daughters, Patricia Bohrer of Augusta and Tammy Dodson (Lynn) of Charles Town, W.Va.; sisters, Arubutus Dull of Bedford, Pa., Frances Betson of Paw Paw and half-sister, Ethel Miller of Winchester; and 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Paw Paw, with Pastor Earl Travis officiating. Interment will follow in Woodrow Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
