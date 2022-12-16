Randall Lee Bishop, 62, of Paw Paw, passed away on Wednesday, Dec.14, 2022, at his residence.
Born on March 7, 1960, in Sodus, NY, he was the son of the late Wilbert C. Bishop and Helen F. (Stonebraker) Bishop.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bishop on April 15, 2021; and a brother, Edward Bishop.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Bishop (Amy) of Augusta, Bonnie Bishop (James Nicholson) of Paw Paw and Tiffany Johnson (Jeremy) of Flintstone, Md.; 3 grandchildren, Lily Nicholson, Audrey See and Jeremy Johnson; and 2 sisters, Denise Butler of Augusta and Dori Burm of Syracuse, NY.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor James McDaniel officiating. Interment will be in Island Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
