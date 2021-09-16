Harry Herschel Kerns, 87, of Romney, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Hampshire Center in Romney.
Harry was born on Aug. 9, 1934, in Bloomery, a son of the late Dewey L. Kerns and Nellie H. Boyer Kerns Landis. He was a veteran in the United States Air Force having served the Korean Conflict, worked as a maintenance mechanic for the Housing Authority in Keyser, for 27 years and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Romney.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara S. Everett Kerns and stepfather, Clyde Landis. He was the last member of his immediate family.
A memorial service for Harry to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
