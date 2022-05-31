Ronald Lee “Ron” Newman, Sr., 65, of Paw Paw, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ron was born on June 16, 1956, in Baltimore, Md., a son of Violet Simmons Carnes and stepson to Jim Carnes and the late Curtis William Newman. He worked for Winchester Cold Storage for nearly 30 years and loved the Dallas Cowboys. Ron enjoyed anything and everything that involved being with his family including grilling, having swimming pools for his boys and his 6 grandchildren.
Ron married Madeline L. “Ang” Newman on Aug. 25, 1979, in Baltimore.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 42 years are his 3 boys, Ronald L. Newman, Jr. and wife Lisa of Augusta, Nicholas J. Newman and wife Jennifer of Inwood, W.Va. and Michael A. Newman and wife Taylor of Slanesville; his 6 grandchildren, Ronald III “Trey”, Michael Jr. “MJ”, Grayson, Lucas, Madilyn and Levi; his 3 brothers, Curtis Newman of Baltimore, Md., Douglas Newman of Romney and James Newman of Baltimore; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be privately held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ron to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the donate now tab under Ron’s tribute wall or sending a contribution to the Newman family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
