Victor W. “Butch” Whetzel, 61, of Keyser, passed away on Thurs., April 29, 2021, in WMHS in Cumberland, Md., where he was reunited with his parents in heaven.
Born on May 22, 1959, in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of the late Norman V. Whetzel and Stella Virginia Ayers Whetzel.
Butch was a free spirit and loved everyone. He loved to hunt and fish, and be outdoors. He enjoyed being at the Workshop in Romney and Keyser and spending time with his special friend, Stacy Ginevan. Rain falling from the sky on Thursday was happy tears falling from Heaven as Butch was reunited with his family.
Surviving are 8 siblings, John (Rose) Whetzel of Levels, Vernon (Lynda) Whetzel of Capon Bridge, Henry (Tresa) Whetzel of Points, Fred (Jenny) Whetzel of Moorefield, Christina Whetzel of Augusta, Kathy Whetzel Unger (Brian) of Martinsburg, Tamara “T-mite” Elliott (Lee) of Fort Ashby and Reva Whetzel Horsley (James) of Romney; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Mon., May 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Gary Shirk Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Branch Mt. Baptist Cemetery, Three Churches.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
