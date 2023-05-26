Roger Spencer, 69, of Augusta, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Roger retired from Crown Cork & Seal in 2018, after 43 years of service.
He is survived by his son Matthew Spencer; his daughter, Crystal Landis; his 5 grandchildren, Delaney, Isabella, Isidro, Zariyah and Sienna; his sisters, Lynn Henstchel and Cheryl Johnson; and his brother, Buddy Spencer.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Faye Spencer (Brashear); father, Charles Spencer; sisters Jean Marszalek and Barbara (Barbie) Stanley; and his baby brother, Robert (Bobby) Spencer.
A memorial service will be held at the American Legion in Capon Bridge on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Hospice of the Panhandle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.