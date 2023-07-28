Robert Wesley Smith, Sr., 61, of Mathias, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Stonerise, Keyser Healthcare Center, Keyser.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1961, in Bergton, Va.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 1:25 am
