Dennis N. Rotenberry, 67, of Delray, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1956.
Arrangements are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 6:24 pm
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 6:24 pm
