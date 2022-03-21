Stephen Dirk “Steve” “Lead-foot” Cooper, 63, of Paw Paw, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
