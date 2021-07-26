William Arthur “Bill” Wood, 91, of Lost City, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Oct. 6, 1929, in Lost River, he was the son of the late J. Ward Wood and Myrtle Webster Wood.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Rev. Joel Thornton officiating. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Lost City.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
