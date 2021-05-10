Andrew J. Howlett, 58, of Cross Junction, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on June 22, 1962, in Lachine, Canada, he was the son of Robert Howlett and Elizabeth McCormick Howlett.
Services will be private and all arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
