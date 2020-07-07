Diane Virginia Albright, 69, of Toms Brook, Va. died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in High View.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday an hour prior to the service. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
