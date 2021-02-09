Russell Lee Elliott, 79, of Gore, Va., died on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home.
Russell was born on March 8, 1941, in Gore, a son of the late Thomas Lloyd and Sadie Smeltzer Elliott. He was a car salesman for Spaid Ford Sales and Slonaker Auto & Mobile Homes for over 25+ years both in Capon Bridge. He was a former member and chief of the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire & Rescue Squad. Russell enjoyed NASCAR, anything Ford, playing baseball, watching the Baltimore Orioles and keeping his yard and cars spotless.
Surviving are 2 sons, Christopher A. “Chris” Elliott (Cheryl) of Springfield and Russell L. “Rusty” Elliott, II (Lee) of Augusta; a daughter, Tonya S. Elliott of Capon Bridge; 2 brothers, Andrew Elliott of Capon Springs and James Elliott of Stephens City, Va.; a sister, Shelva Fitzgerald Orndorff of Zepp, Va.; 3 grandchildren, Fay Brill, Joshua and Wade Arnold and a great-granddaughter, Abby Brill. He was married to Judy Whitacre Elliott.
He is preceded in death by a grandson, Wesley Elliott and a brother, Ralph Elliott.
A celebration of Russell’s life will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 168, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.