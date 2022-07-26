Tiffany Dawn Skipper, 27, of Huntington, W.Va., died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Wendell Everett. Interment will follow at Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
