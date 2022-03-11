Sue Jane Evans, 65, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Sue was born in Romney, on March 12, 1956, to the late Ralph B. Buckley and Betsy J. (Hott) Buckley.
Sue is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Sheldon C. Evans of Romney; 2 beloved daughters, Angela S. Maiers and husband Ken of Romney and Amy S. Stankwich and husband Joey of Augusta; 4 brothers, James C. Buckley and wife Kim, R. Leo Buckley and wife Tammy, David A. Buckley and wife Tina, and Randy L. Buckley and wife Lynnette; and 2 sisters, Joyce A. Barnes and companion Buck Sirk, and Mary L. Buckley, all of Romney. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren whom she adored, Marci, Matt, Jarred, Trent, Zeke, Gretchen, and Bodie; as well 5 precious great-grandchildren (and one on the way), Baylee, Addyson, Uriyah, Keylon, and Oakley. Her family was her greatest joy in life, and she will undoubtedly be missed by countless nieces and nephews.
Sue graduated from Hampshire High School in 1974. Her passion throughout her life was caring for others, especially her children and family. She was the momma that shuttled her babies (and even grand- and great-grandbabies) to sports practices, games, haircuts, appointments, and beyond, all with a smile on her face, and a fiery (red-headed) passion for the things and the people that she loved. Whether it was talking on the phone with Amy on her long trips home from Shepherd during her college years, or caring for her grandbabies after they got off the bus, Sue always found joy in ensuring her people were safe and well loved.
Sue and Sheldon, who were classmates in high school, were reunited decades later in the early 2000s. Three weeks after their first date, they were married. It was a love story that lasted nearly 20 years, with Pekingese fur babies, dinner dates on the same side of the booth, laughter, and lots of tolerance (mostly by Sue) lovingly acknowledged by Sheldon.
She was a “genius” with numbers, kept a meticulous ledger, and a hopelessly messy desk. Sue always left her house “done up and put together,” with regular nail appointments with her daughter, Angela, every 3 weeks. Sue was a giver, and even in death her memory lives on in the gift of life she’s offered to strangers as an organ donor. She was a beautiful soul, inside and out and she will be missed completely.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and more information will be provided as it is received.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Sue’s honor to Hampshire County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 806, Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
