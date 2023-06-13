Retta M. (DeHaven) Davis

Retta Mae DeHaven Davis, 99, of Winchester, Va., died on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Retta was born on April 30, 1924, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Reecy V. Clark Taylor. Retta was a member of the Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church, and worked for 23 years as a press operator at Crown Cork & Seal, National Fruit & Shenandoah Apple Corp., and O’Sullivan Corp. all in Winchester. She enjoyed making quilts, cooking, gardening, listening to live music and dancing, entertaining, and most of all, being with family and friends.
Retta married Walter W. DeHaven, Sr. and he died on Nov. 10, 1963. Her second husband Harvey Richards, died in March 1969 and her third husband William E. “Buck” Davis, died on Aug. 27, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Walter W. DeHaven, Jr. of Winchester and James W. DeHaven of High View; a daughter, Joyce D. Gardner of Winchester; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters; and one stepson.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda J. Painter; a granddaughter, Angela L. DeHaven; a grandson, Woody DeHaven; and a great-great-grandson, Waylon S. DeHaven; five sisters; and one brother.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Todd Gess. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery near Winchester.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June, 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Retta to Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.