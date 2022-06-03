Donald Craig Holliday, 58, of Bloomery, died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Craig was born on July 19, 1963, in Winchester, Va., the son of Donald W. Holliday of Gainesboro, Va. and the late Barbara J. Miller Holliday. Craig enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on “junk,” and hanging around friends and family.
Surviving is his son, Craig A. Holliday of Paw Paw; his brother, Ronald Kevin Holliday of Gainesboro; and his best friend, Linda G. Lockhart.
He is preceded in death by a son, Joshua “Pickle” Holliday.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Ben Smelser. Inurnment will be private.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the "Donate Now" tab or by sending a contribution to the Holliday Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
