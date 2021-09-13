Richard Wade Hawkins, 60, of Slanesville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, as a result of a vehicle accident.
Born on April 24, 1961, in Kingwood, W.Va., he was the son of Millard Hawkins and Darlene Dalton, both of Kingwood.
Richard worked as a building contractor. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving along with his parents, is his wife Becky Fuller Hawkins; 3 children, Kassie Hawkins (Jesse) of Providence, RI, Malorie Scott (Aaron) of Burlington and Ethan Hawkins (Rhonda) of Paw Paw; step-son, Christopher Miller of Harper Ferry, W.Va.; 2 step-daughters, Sheena Smith (Stuart) of Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and Chonta Miller of Hopewell, Va.; 2 sisters, Robin Goodwin (Bobby) of Kingwood and Darla Calvert (Bobby) of Cheat Lake, W.Va.; 2 step-brothers, Mike Casino and Kevin Casino, both of Kingwood; 14 grandchildren; and 2 brother in-laws, Robert Fuller Jr. (Saundra) and Edward Fuller (Joyce).
A special gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the De Berry Farm, Blazer Rd., Tunnelton, WV 26444.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
