Linda Jane Haines, 74, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
She was born to Ralph and Ruby Haines on May 12, 1947, in Cumberland, Md. Linda Jane graduated Hampshire High School in 1965, Wellesley College in 1969, and the University of Michigan Medical School in 1976. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Haines.
Linda Jane enjoyed a meaningful career as a psychiatrist practicing in the New England area for more than 20 years. She loved the outdoors and climbing, her greatest climb being the Matterhorn in Switzerland. Linda was a proud mother and devoted many years to raising her son, Ben. She was involved in organizing numerous children’s events around Romney including Christmas pageants and 4th of July mini-parades benefiting many area youth, including her son. Linda served as a director on the board of The Bank of Romney for 18 years.
In memory of Linda Jane, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Literary Society of Romney will be accepted at The Bank of Romney. The Literary Society benefits Romney’s Literary Hall, including building upkeep and repairs.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DeGusipe Funeral Home and Crematory, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, Pa.
