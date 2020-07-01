Quentin James Strawderman, 24, of Moorefield, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Born on March 21, 1996 in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of James W. Strawderman of Moorefield and Rebecca J. Hoyt of Mathias.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.