Justin M. E. Kirk

Justin McKinley Ellsworth Kirk, 24, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Born Nov. 6, 1998, in Petersburg, he was the son of Brian M. Kirk and Tammy L. (Stinnette) Kirk. Justin is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Larry Kirk; and his paternal grandmother, Gay Dixon (the late James Dixon).
Along with his parents, Justin is survived by his sister, Taylor N. Kirk of Springfield; his maternal grandparents, Bob and Saundra Stinnette of Springfield; and his paternal step-grandmother, Karen Kirk of Maryland. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Justin was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 2017. While in high school, he was a member of the Harmony Show Choir. He was a phlebotomist at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser and previously worked as an EMT for Valley Health and Springfield Rescue Squad. In addition, Justin was also a Certified Nursing Assistant and a certified lifeguard.
Justin was a people person who loved to make others smile and was truly the brightest light in any room. His friends and family loved to be around him and he loved spending time with them as well. He took great pride in his role as “The Stiltsman” at the House of the Setting Sun in Green Spring and was known to always go “all out” in whatever he did. He loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Ollie. Justin had limitless patience with younger kids and was adored by many because of it. He had a big heart, but sadly lost his battle with addiction. There’s no way that you wouldn’t smile if your path crossed his and “BB,” as his sister affectionately called him, will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Lisa Fields officiating.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.