Norman Woodrow “Bal” Davidson, 74, of Romney, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home peacefully with his family by his side.
Bal was born on November 9, 1945, in Romney, the son of the late John S. Davidson and Carrie Nickleson Marsh. He was a veteran in the United States Army, worked for 22 years at Abex Corp. in Winchester, Va. and a member of Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren near Augusta. Bal enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
Bal married his soulmate Linda Baldwin Davidson on January 24, 1968, in Cumberland, Md. Linda died on November 30, 1996. They were married for 28 years.
Surviving is a son, John E. Davidson (Miranda Golden) of Romney; 4 brothers, Garland “Babe” Davidson of Romney, Steve Davidson of Three Churches, Coleman “Butch” Davidson of Kodak, Tenn. and David “Bud” Davidson of Abilene, Texas; 2 sisters, Carolyn Hudak of Springfield and Agnes Malcolm of Romney; 3 grandchildren, Kiersten Alderman (Jacob), Tristen Davidson and Ouray Davidson; a great-grandson, Zimier Davis; a future great-grandson, Elias Woodrow Alderman and his best friend, Karen Kincaid.
He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, John and George “Manning” Davidson and a sister, Frances Davidson.
An inurnment graveside service will be held in the Salem Cemetery near Slanesville on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Combs and Scott Welch. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
