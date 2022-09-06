Patsy D. Constantino

Patsy Diana Constantino, 65, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on July 20, 1957, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Dallas D. Hershman and Evelyn Marie Jefferies.
She enjoyed camping, exploring caves, the beach, going to concerts and spending time with family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip A. Constantino; 2 nieces; and 2 nephews.
The baby of the family, she is survived by her siblings, Judy Ann Nickelson (Roy) of Winchester, Va., Priscilla Jane Foltz (Roger) of Winchester, Lena Victoria Pownall of Shanks, Della Lee Orndorff (Linden) of Delray, Dottie Ruth Nestor of Parsons, W.Va., Clifford James Owens (Kathy) of Stephens City, Va., Dallas Robert Hershman, Jr. of Winchester, Gladys Maxine Miller of Augusta and Robin Kay Trenum of Lakeside, Mont. Although she had no children she had many nieces and nephews and was loved by all.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia Cemetery, Parsons.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
