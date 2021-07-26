Jennifer Lynn McGrane, 52, of Denver, Colo., died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home.
Jennifer was born on Sept. 10, 1968, in Cheverly, Md., the daughter of Virginia E. Shirley McGrane of Capon Bridge and the late Thomas E. McGrane, Jr. She was a 1986 Hampshire High School graduate where she was captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams and excelled in track as well. Jennifer was Catholic by faith, loved to travel, dance and sing to music, the Colorado mountains but most of all, being with her kids and grandbabies. Most recently she became really artistic with creating many arts and crafts.
Surviving along with her mother is her long-time companion Brian Hanson of Denver; her children, Jacqueline E. Long (John) of Stephens City, Va., Justina M. Long (Phillip) and Joseph L. Long (Randi) all of Denver; her brother, Tim M. McGrane (Pam) of Capon Bridge; a stepson, Tyler Hanson (Angelica); 7 grandchildren, MarLee, Legend, Aaliyah, Legacy, Javarion, Luxury and Jayvion; and multiple nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Along with her father, Jennifer is preceded in death by her daughter, JenaLee C. McGrane and her brother, Thomas A. McGrane.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Officiating will be Minister Barbara Davis. Inurnment will be privately held in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester, Va., at a later date.
Please omit floral arrangements and consider making memorial contributions in memory of Jennifer to The Laurel Center, Intervention for Domestic and Sexual Violence, P.O. Box 14, Winchester, VA 22604 or the Second Chance Center, Inc., 224 Potomac Street, Aurora, CO 80011.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
