Chelsea Dawn Kesner, 22, of Shanks, died on Fri., April 2, 2021, at the UPMC Western MD in Cumberland, Md.
Chelsa was born on July 11, 1998, in Petersburg, the daughter of Susan M. Crockett Kesner (Keith Haines) of Shanks and Glen “Pup” W. Kesner (Dawn Edmonds) of Springfield. She loved music, dancing, camping, fishing and her family.
Surviving with her parents is a son and daughter; a brother, Nicholas Kesner of Shanks; a step-brother, Kody Haines also of Shanks; material grandmother, Ertha Crockett of Romney; paternal grandmother, Charlotte Elaine Kennedy of Missouri and paternal grandfather, R. Eugene Kesner of Springfield.
The family will receive friends on Thurs., April 8, 2021, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
A graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Denzil Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the donate now tab or mailing a contribution to the Kesner Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
