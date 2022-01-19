Russell E. Cheshire, 72, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, Jan.16, 2022, at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born on April 5, 1949, in Romney, he was the son of the late John H. Cheshire and Ollie (Bean) Cheshire Hill.
He was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 1968. He worked in maintenance for over 20 years at Kinney Shoe, Romney, for 5 years at Phoenix Mecano in Romney and retired from Lawrence Crouse Workshop in 2012.
He loved hunting and being in the outdoors. He also enjoyed muscle cars, doing woodwork and making people laugh. He absolutely loved and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kenny Cheshire; a sister, Nancy Ridenour; and 3 half siblings, Sonny, Mary and James.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Donna Cheshire of Augusta; children, John Cheshire and wife Kristy of Romney, Margie Davidson of Augusta, Cole Davidson and wife Christina of Springfield and Cindy Rexroad of Romney; grandchildren, Christian Cheshire, Katelyn Cheshire, both of Romney, Cheyenne Seabolt of New Creek, W.Va., Savannah Fox of Augusta, Landon Kidwell of Springfield, Dakota Davidson of Springfield, Austin Herrell of Springfield and Chloe Rexroad of Romney; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Tyler and Zoe; many nieces and nephews; and his 3 dogs, Lady, Peanut and Bella.
At his request, there will be no services. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
