Ronald B. Caballero

Ronald Bruce Caballero passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Rimrock, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Caballero; his sons, John and Bruce; granddaughters, Shelby and Tiffany; and his sisters Patty and Ann.
He grew up in Allentown, Pa. and Miami Beach Florida. He was a theater lighting director and a hotel night manager on Miami Beach.
He served in the financial corp in the Army at Fort Benning and Fort Bragg. After his service he went to Stuttgart, Germany where he sold insurance to American Military personnel. He also taught English to German students. He had a great ability to learn and could read and write multiple foreign languages.
Ron loved giving service to his community. He was active in the Civil Air Patrol serving as a STEM Guide for teachers, a Search and Rescue Navigator and photographer and a drone pilot and trainer. He also trained as a Certified Emergency Responder in West Virginia and worked as a CB Radio REACT operator.
Ron enjoyed genealogy and traced his family back 1300 years to the Huguenots. He loved photography and his favorite subjects were lighthouses, covered bridges and night sky time lapses.
With a lovely baritone singing voice, he participated in several groups including the Verde Valley Singers.
The military memorial and send off was held at Phoenix National Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Ron would appreciate any trees or cactus to be planted in his memory.
