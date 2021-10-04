Jean Louise Wilkins, 86, of Baker, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where she had been a patient for 3 years.
She was born on July 12, 1935, in Lost River.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lost River United Methodist Church, Lost River, with Pastor Deborah Shreve officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Baker. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker.
Memorial donations may be made to the Greenwood Cemetery, c/o Debra Branson, 192 Big Ridge Rd., Baker, WV 26801 or the E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 92, Baker, WV 26801.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
