Minnie Katharine Heishman, 84 of Rio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born on June 17, 1936, in Rio, she was the daughter of the late Branson Ludwig and Nerva L. (Sager) Ludwig.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Sperry’s Run Cemetery near Baker, with Pastor Aaron Himes officiating. Due to the Pandemic, the family recommends people attending to wear mask.
Friends will be received at McKee Funeral Home, Baker on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church, c/o Alicia Ruffner, 1936 Needmore Rd., Baker, WV 26801
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
