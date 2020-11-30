The family of Gary William Cosner, Sr., 74, of Springfield, lost their hero at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Born January 5, 1946, in Springfield, he was the son of the late French Nestor Cosner and Helen Virginia Brown. Besides his parents, Gary is preceded in death by an infant son, Gary, and by a grandson, Gage Cosner.
Gary is survived by the mother of his 2 children, Gail Lynn Hott; his 2 sons, Gary W. Cosner, Jr. and wife Kim of Keyser and Brian K. Cosner and wife Penny of Springfield; 2 brothers, Dale Cosner and wife Kay of Green Spring and Frank Cosner and wife Pat of Green Spring; and 6 grandchildren, Gary W. Cosner, III, Chase Cosner, Summer Padgett, Brian Padgett, Brianna Cosner and Braeleigh Riggleman.
Gary attended Romney High School and afterwards joined the labor force where he worked many jobs to support his family. He worked on an oil rig in Mississippi, picked peaches and apples in the orchards, Kenney Shoe Factory in Romney, and eventually retiring from the Cumberland Steel Factory in Cumberland.
Gary loved to hunt and fish and took his family many times to Bear Lake Camp in Espanola, Canada, where many wonderful memories were made. In 1989 his dream of owning his own camp became a reality with the purchase of Bear Skin Lodge Canada where he became a dual citizen. His friends and family visited his camp to fish and bear hunt where he had a 100 percent kill rate. Unfortunately, due to health reasons, this was a short-lived adventure.
In 2000, Gary had suffered a series of strokes, followed by heart surgery, and later the removal of a kidney. Over the last 20 years he showed true strength and determination in living a successful, independent life, even with all of those challenges.
No matter what Gary was known as, Dad, Granddad, or Pappy, he was a very caring and loving man. He loved to see his grandchildren grow and become successful in their endeavors. He was very thoughtful and never missed a child’s or grandchild’s birthday, holiday, or Christmas. Just this opening day of buck season, he was so excited to see his grandson get a 4-point buck and was always the first to brag about them. He was a great father and true friend who will be missed by all who knew him, whether in passing, working, or hunting and fishing with him.
We love you Dad, Grandad, Pappy — forever and ever.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Glen Cemetery in Green Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Gary’s name to Springfield Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 370, Springfield, WV 26763
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
