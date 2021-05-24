James Joseph Rabbitt, Jr., 62, of Green Spring, (formerly of New Egypt and Jackson, NJ) died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
James was preceded in death by his father, James J. Rabbitt, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jill; 2 daughters, Raeanna of Madrid, Spain and Nadine (husband Keith) Uricks of Medford, NJ; his son, Jesse of Las Vegas, Nev.; his mother, Barbara of Whiting, NJ; 2 sisters, Michele of Onancock, Va. and Joyce of Brown Mills, NJ; a grandson, Knox Uricks; 3 nephews, John, Ben and Hunter; 3 brothers-in-law, George and Dan Horton and Troy Dockery; and 1 sister-in-law, Stacey Dockery.
James was born in Plainfield, NJ on April 25, 1959, and graduated from Jackson Memorial High School with the Class of 1977 and Trenton State College with the Class of 1982. He was a member of the Central Jersey Plastic Modelers club and enjoyed most anything to do with old cars. James enjoyed cruising around in his 1969 GTO convertible and had a love for all old cars. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets and Giants (and whichever team was playing against The Cowboys) and followed the West Virginia Mountaineers and was the proud father of two alumni. James also had a passion for the military and it’s history and enjoyed reenactments of WWII.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 124 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., Jackson, NJ 08527.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James’ memory to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
