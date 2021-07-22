Homer L. Feller II, 58 of Winchester, Va., passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
H.L. was born in 1963 in Hampshire County, to Nancy (Clower) Feller and the late Homer L. Feller. H.L. was a graduate of Hampshire High School and owner/operator of HL Feller Trucking, LLC.
H.L. married Vickie Dale Stine on Oct. 22, 1992, in Buckton, Va.
Surviving with his wife, Vickie and mother, Nancy is H.L.’s brother, Mike Feller of West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Betty Cooke and Terry Ferguson of Clear Brook, Va.; nieces, Mica and Kelsey Feller, West Virginia; along with special great-nieces, Katie and Ashlynn LeDane of Edinburg, Va.; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
All services for H.L. will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
