Leah R. Oates Chapman

Leah Raye Oates Chapman, 43, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her home.
Born on Aug. 4, 1979, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Ray F. Oates and Lea (Hott) Oates of Augusta.
She enjoyed camping and being with her family and friends. She was a former employee of L&M Market where customers were greeted by her friendly smile and welcoming personality.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory D. Chapman; daughters, Lydia Victoria Chapman of Springfield, Nadylea Ray Chapman and Rayelyn June Chapman, both of Augusta; a granddaughter, Leighton Victoria Pierce of Springfield; and a brother, Travis Oates of Fairmont, W.Va.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Interment will be in Green Lane Cemetery, Delray. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
