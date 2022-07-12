Donavin William Poland — the man, the myth, the legend. Not that it is anyone’s business, but as far as anyone needs to know, “Donny” made his grand departure from this world when he rushed into a burning orphanage to save two dozen adorable children and like 13 really cute puppies on July 10th, 2022. He didn’t even have time to put his shoes on before storming the building and ensuring safety for all. Or not… We know he was a hilarious, animated story teller. So, we’re going to go with that. Don was a friend to all. It is doubtful that there is a man alive that would have a negative word to say about him — or at the very least, they shouldn’t because he is gone now and no one should be speaking ill of the deceased. If so, then we can all agree on Donny’s behalf, that they’re just an idiot.
To know Donny was to love him. Anywhere he went, people knew him. Whether it was from their time attending Hampshire High School together or because he brought a port-a john out to their function, or even in most recent years through his employment with Pilgrims, Don was well-known and well-liked. Donny was born in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 5, 1964, but was raised and still resided in Romney. Donny will be reuniting with his father (Carroll Poland Sr.), mother (Sandra Lee Poland), his in-laws (Rodney and Olive Steward), and a nephew (Neal Sann) for that party in the sky.
Donny is survived by his loving wife aka. his “Pookie,” Chris of 34 years; a daughter, his sidekick and partner-in-crime, Jackie Burns (Jesse) of Romney; and his baby boy and namesake, Donavin “Little D” Poland (Morgan) of Morgantown — both of which were arguably his favorite child — and his actual favorite child, his dog, Sammie. “If you’re not first, you’re last,” obviously means he had to kick the bucket before any of his siblings. So, surviving him is this bunch of runner-ups, Carroll Poland of Romney; his twin sister (who may be the only person to ever get ahead of him as she was born first), Cythina Zeeks (George) of Mooresville, NC, and Brenda Poland (John) Middletown, Del.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To know Donny was to know that nothing was more important to him than those that he cared about. His family and friends — and a good time — were all that Don needed to be content. If he wasn’t with them or working hard (or hardily working), you could find Donny tinkering around in the garage. Like his father, Don was a master “inventor.” From a piece of scrap metal, an old wrench, and a little spray paint, Don could fashion you up a real nice rack to hang your hat on — or something equally as impressive. On his journeys taking Porta Potties to his respective clients through his “Don’s Porta Johns” business, Don would often find more treasures to bring home… on occasion, even a stray pet or two. Don’t get his family started on the duck.
A world without Donny is a world that doesn’t seem possible. Without him, we will certainly be short some laughs. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Don’s life in their own way, but raising a glass of your favorite drink in his memory and telling a tale of a time you shared together, having a laugh, would be quite appropriate.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mckee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
