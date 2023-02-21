Nancy E. Alvarado, 61, of Points, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as the result of an auto accident.
Born on Oct. 28, 1961 in Romney, she was the daughter of the late John W. Bean and Loudema G. (Sager) Bean.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Junior Bean.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Bobby Kaiser of Points; 2 children, Kathy Sirbaugh of Burlington and Harry C. “Clevie” Sirbaugh, III (Annette) of Augusta; one grandson, Stephen Swick of Burlington; two brothers, Charlie Bean (Sandy) of Levels and Roy Bean of Points; a sister, Dolly Swick (Randy) of Burlington; 3 nieces, Elizabeth Smith, Carol Bean and Melissa Davis; several aunts; and one very special uncle, Jack Fishel (Barb) of Mount Storm, W.Va.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
