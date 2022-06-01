Ford William Loy, 83, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Jan. 4, 1939, in Romney, he was the son of the late John C. Loy and Sue Taylor Loy.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired from WV Dept. of Highways. He was a member of the Clinton Lodge # 86 A.F.& A.M. and Ebenezer Church, Romney.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Mitchell Loy and a brother, Paul A. Loy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy A. (Showalter) Loy; a son, John Loy of Romney; and a daughter, Melissa Lewis of Romney; 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Hilda Combs of Clarksville, W.Va.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
