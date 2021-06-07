Beverly Jane Corbett, 88, of Paw Paw, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Jane was born on January 12, 1933, in Paw Paw, the daughter of the late Wesley W. and Viola Jamison Herrell. Jane was a member of the Paw Paw Church of Christ, she was an avid reader and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jane married Robert E. “Bob” Corbett on August 25, 1955, in Hancock, Md. Bob died November 21, 1998.
Surviving is a daughter Robin Delawder (Larry) of Paw Paw; 2 sons, Kent Corbett (Michelle) of Knoxville, Tenn. and Eddy Ridgeway (Glenda) of Paw Paw; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death are 2 brothers, Robert and Jim Herrell; and 2 sisters, Helena Swick and Frances Lewis.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at Paw Paw Church of Christ on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Wayne Bradfield.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
A meal will be held at the Paw Paw Senior Citizen Center following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Paw Paw Senior Citizen Center, 783 Winchester St., Paw Paw, WV 25434.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
