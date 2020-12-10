Havard Charles Rogers, 83, of Ridge Road, Burlington, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.
Born on October 27, 1937, at Ridgeville, W.Va., he was a son of the late Elmer Raymond and Emma Catherine (Day) Rogers. He also was preceded in death by an infant son, Daniel; an infant daughter, Lori; a grandson C.J. Rinker; a brother, Chester Rogers and a sister, Charlotte Graham.
Mr. Rogers was retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways with nearly 25 years of service. He formerly attended the Markwood United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycling and car racing, being an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. He was a man that was completely devoted to his family for their every need.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Betty Lois (Ring) Rogers; his children, Charles Kelley Rogers and wife Shari of Burlington, Rhonda Lynne Rogers, at home, Brenda Poole and husband Marty of Seagrove, NC and Rebecca Shears of Burlington; 5 grandchildren, Jessica O'Baker, Levi Shears, Laken Shears, Logan Rogers and Reid Poole; 2 great-grandchildren, Airella and Kevin; 2 step-grandchildren, Jason and Justin Cannon; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Jasie and Elijah and a large number of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his close friends, Gary Rotruck and Bob Smith, also of Burlington.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be private for the family.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, W.Va.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
