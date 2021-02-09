Norma Lee Clise

Norma Lee (Pownall) Clise, 86, of Romney, went home to be with the Lord, passing away peacefully in her sleep, at Hampshire Long Term Care on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Norma Lee, a lifelong resident of Hampshire Co., was born May 14, 1934, on Grassy Lick Rd. She was the daughter of the late Claude G. and Lola G. (Shanholtz) Pownall. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W.D. Pownall; a sister, Geraldine Daugherty and her grandson, Jordan Cleaver.
Surviving are her 3 children, Robin C. Henry and husband RB of Inwood, W.Va., Jaye Cleaver of Romney and Michael Clise and wife Margaret (Lee) of Martinsburg; and their father, Donald K. Clise of Romney. Additionally, her grandchildren Lucas Giffin and wife Amanda (their children Summer and Lily), Ben Giffin and wife Katy (their children Ally and Caroline), Emily (Henry) Carper (her son Camden), Jared Riggleman, Lauren Clise and husband Ryan Adams (their children Denver and Vail) and Bob Clise and wife Emily (their son Noah). She is also survived by 2 sisters, Nancy Arnold of Romney and Barbara Jean Whelan and husband Bill of Punta Gorda, Fla.
Norma Lee was a 1952 graduate of Romney High School. She began her professional career with Central Telephone Co. in 1952 as a telephone operator. She worked in many phases of the telephone company as a plant clerk, service representative, cashier and engineering clerk, retiring in 1987 as a field facility person, with over 23 years of service.
Norma Lee began serving her community as a charter member of the Hampshire Co. Jaycee-ettes, assisting in the original draft of the state constitution and by-laws. During this same time, she organized the county-wide Heart Fund drive, earning the Good Heart Award. As a volunteer for the Shawnee Girl Scout Council, she served as Leader for the Romney Senior Troop 188 of deaf, blind and hearing scouts for several years in the late 60s/early 1970s.
Norma Lee was also a 60+ year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Hampshire Unit 91 in Romney. She served in many local and district capacities. In her venture to the state level, she accepted various chairmanships. Norma Lee was also a partner in the Eight & Forty, a subsidiary of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she succeeded in becoming the Department Chapeau and later represented West Virginia as the Central Division Le Demi Chapeau. From 1989-90 she was elected the Department President of the American Legion Auxiliary, after serving many other state offices. Following her presidential year, she was the National Executive Committee Woman for 2 years and was honored with other national committee appointments.
Among her most prestigious awards for her outstanding efforts in the Auxiliary were the Ruby Ward National Public Relations Trophy, the National Public Relations Unit Award and Lillian Luttrell Trophy for outstanding Girl’s State Program. She was selected “Volunteer of the Year” for 2000-2001.
Norma Lee continued to serve God and Country on the local level by chairing the American Legion Auxiliary Girl’s State program and organizing an Auxiliary team which participated in Relay for Life. For several years she received recognition as the highest individual fundraiser. She worked tenaciously for causes she believed in.
Aside from being involved in the local and state community, Norma Lee was known to “dabble” in county and state politics. She was active since the early 1960s with election campaigns for numerous candidates. She served on the Hampshire Co. Republican Committee for 25 years, serving as co-chairman and secretary-treasurer and was elected Delegate to the State Convention. In 1970 she was made a “Distinguished West Virginian” by former governor Arch A. Moore, Jr. She was presented with the John McCannon Memorial Award for her outstanding contribution to the GOP of Hampshire Co. Norma Lee was also a faithful election poll worker for many years.
Instrumental in organizing the weekly Rotary luncheons hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, Norma Lee gained Rotary recognition for her community service and in 2001 was invited to become a member of the Romney Rotary Club. In 2002 she received the distinction of “Knight of Olde Hampshire,” one of the first women to be so honored. In 2005, Norma Lee was presented with Chapel of Four Chaplains “The Legion of Honor Award” in recognition of service to all people regardless of race or faith. The award symbolizes for all Americans for all time, the unity of this Nation, founded upon the Fatherhood of One God. Norma Lee Clise was a patriot, a proud West Virginian and a great American.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. Services and inurnment will be private. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Kindly omit floral arrangements; memorial contributions may be made in Norma Lee’s name to either the Ebenezer Cemetery, 456 Summit Drive, Romney, WV 26757 or Hampshire County Relay for Life, 870 Hickory Corner Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
