William E. ‘Eddie’ Barbe, Sr.

William Edward “Eddie” Barbe, Sr., 90, of Burlington, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, while surrounded by family.
Born July 18, 1932 in Purgitsville, he was the son of the late Claude G. Barbe and Fay C. (High) Barbe. Besides his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Jean Elizabeth Barbe (dec. July 12, 2000); a son, Wade S. Barbe; his brothers, Robert G. Barbe and Hansel Barbe; his sisters, Wyndham Brake and Barbara J. Barbe; and a daughter-in-law, Annette Barbe.
Eddie is survived by his sons, William E. Barbe, Jr. and wife Lorie of Burlington, Jason A. Barbe and wife Lori of Stephens City, Va., and Lance A. Barbe and wife Dawn of Frederick, Md.; his grandchildren, William III, Bre, Jessie, Cassie, Katie, Isaac, Lucas, Eli, Gustin, Brodie, Emily, Travis, Zach, Beth and Zane; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his bothers, John W. Barbe and wife Mary French of Romney and Harlan Barbe of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister, A. Kail Barbe of Strasburg, Va.; a brother-in-law, George B. Brake of Frederick, Md.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born and raised on Chert Mountain Orchard in Purgitsville, Eddie was the kind of man that was proud of his roots. He married the love of his life, Jean in 1959. Shortly after in 1961 they moved to Burlington and started their family. Eddie drove a school bus for Mineral County Schools for a few years before he began his career as a Rural Mail Carrier in the Burlington area. He retired from the US Postal Service in 1998 and soon after started Patterson Creek Apiary. His hard work earned him the #1 Apiary in West Virginia and he was very proud to have pollinated bees all over the United States. After Jean passed, it was the Apiary that kept him going.
In his younger days, Eddie proudly served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He earned the nickname “The Boss” from a very young age and it turned out to be very fitting for him as he lived it. If you knew Eddie, you know this to be true. He loved his church, Mt. Olive in Purgitsville, and his church family. His family was his world and his bees were close behind. While he will be missed immensely, those that love him take comfort in knowing he is now at peace with his bride and Heavenly Father.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Services will immediately follow at noon in the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Caldwell, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Eddie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 866-278-5833.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
