Dennis E. ‘Denny’ Lupton

Dennis Eugene “Denny” Lupton, 71, of Capon Bridge, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Denny was born on Feb. 9, 1951, in Winchester, Va., a son of Eloise M. Lee Lupton of Romney, and the late Carl E. Lupton. He was a 1969 graduate of Hampshire High School, member of the Hope Christian Church in Augusta and attended Kirby Assembly of God. He owned and operated Dennis E. Lupton, Inc. and Lupton Logging & Pulpwood Inc. in Augusta. Denny loved hunting, fishing, cross country traveling and being with family and friends.
Surviving with his mother are 2 sons, Jason D. Lupton of Augusta and Dennis E. “J.R.” Lupton (Katie) of Capon Bridge; daughter, Danielle R. Edwards (Bryan) of Capon Bridge; a sister, Sharon L. Strother (Robert) of Delray; and 4 grandchildren, Caileigh Lupton, Aiden Lupton, Judith Lupton and Blake Edwards
A funeral service will be held at Hope Christian Church in Augusta, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Jed Metzler and P.J. Landis. Interment will follow in the Green Lane Cemetery in Delray.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kirby Assembly of God, 8900 Ford Hill Rd, Rio, WV 26801 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
