Gavin E. Timbrook

Gavin Eugene Timbrook, 60, of Rio, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Shanks.
Born July 13, 1962, he was the son of the late Chester Timbrook and Audra (Michael) Winters. Also preceding him in death were 3 brothers, Carl Timbrook, Dennis Timbrook and Robert Winters.
He worked as a timber and logger all his life. Surviving is a brother, David (Steve) Timbrook of Winchester Va.; 2 sisters, Joyce Shanholtz of Keyser and Lisa Staub of Rio; and his significant other, Pat Carson of Shanks.
The family would like to thank those in the community for their compassion, kindness, and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
