Thelma L. Puffinburger

Thelma Louise Puffinburger, 94, of Green Spring, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at home.
Born May 21, 1928, in Green Spring, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Hinkle) Duckworth.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Walter L. Puffinburger, Jr.; a loving daughter, Terre Armstrong; and siblings, Homer Duckworth, Mildred Light, Virginia Collins, Raymond Duckworth, Russell “Mike” Duckworth, Hazel McBride, Sue Beam, Helen Seeders, Elizabeth Wolford, Oliver “Sam” Duckworth and Betty Raney. Thelma was the last survivor of her immediate family.
She was a graduate of Romney High School.
A dedicated homemaker, Thelma also worked with her husband at Puffinburger Brothers Furniture.
She belonged to Forest Glen Church and served as their pianist for over 75 years. She was also a member of Woodmen of the World, Cumberland.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Moore and husband Eric, and Lynne Gruber and husband Bob; son-in-law, Steve Armstrong; grandchildren, Tyra Lynne Keplinger and Vince Bennett, Tracy Simpson and husband Kevin, Stephanie Dailey and husband Arnold “Bug,” Jason Armstrong, Shannon Dawson and husband Brian, and Stacey Rawlings and husband Bill; great-grandchildren, Keith Dailey, Spencer Dailey, Joel Simpson, Levi Simpson, Braylyn Bennett, Madison Conroy, Chloe Conroy, Mae Dawson, Solomon Rawlings, Violet Rawlings and Annabeth Rawlings; sisters-in-law, Midge Duckworth and Joyce Close and husband Alex; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral services were held at Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with Pastor Ann Merkel, officiating. Interment was in Springfield Hill Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Brian Kelly, Keith Dailey, Spencer Dailey, Jason Armstrong, Kevin Simpson and Arnold “Bug” Dailey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Glen Church, c/o Dennis Green, 5495 Greenspring Valley Road, Green Spring, WV 26722.
Thelma was able to remain in her own home as the result of loving, professional, and dedicated care of her current sitters: Brenda, Cris, David, Joyce, Laurie, P.J., Shelia, and Pennie.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Upchurch Funeral Home, Fort Ashby.
